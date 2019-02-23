King makes history, IU wins two titles at Big Ten Championships

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WFIE) -The No. 17-ranked Indiana University women’s swimming and diving team extended its lead in the team standings on a historic Friday night at the 2019 Big Ten’s Women’s Championships at the Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center in Bloomington, Ind.
The Hoosiers will take a 111 point lead in to the fourth and final day of the conference championships. IU leads with a score of 938.5 points with Michigan in second with a total of 827.5 Ohio State sits in third with 779 points.
In the Championship Final of the 100 breaststroke, Lilly King again showed why she will go down as arguably the greatest breaststroke swimmer in NCAA history, winning the Big Ten title for the fourth-straight year with the fastest time in history – 55.88.
King, the only woman to break 57 seconds in history, eclipsed the 56-second barrier for the first time in her career. The time resets her own American, NCAA, Big Ten, Big Ten Meet, CBAC pool and Indiana school records.
King has posted the top-five all-time performances in the event and seven of the top-eight. The Evansville, Ind. native is the third woman in Big Ten history to win the 100 breast title four times, joining Jillian Tyler (2008-11) and Kristen Woodring (2001-02, 04-05)
Also in the Championship Final, freshman Noelle Peplowski took sixth with a time of 1:00.04, while senior Laura Morley was eighth with a mark of 1:00.66.
In the B Final, Abby Kirkpatrick was sixth in a career-best 1:00.51. For IU in the C Final, Mackenzie Atencio was fourth with a time of 1:01.51, while Hope Hayward was sixth in 1:01.97.
Senior Bailey Andison had a remarkable performance in the Championship Final of the 400 IM, winning the conference title with a NCAA A cut, CBAC pool record and career-best time of 4:02.37.
Andison’s time is the fourth-best in the nation this season and the third-best all-time in Indiana history. Andison is the first Hoosier to win the Big Ten title in the 400 IM since Dorina Szekeres in 2013.
Freshman Mackenzie Looze continued her great meet, placing fourth overall with a personal-best time of 4:07.07. Bailey Kovac also posted a PR, taking sixth with a mark of 4:11.84.
In the B Final, freshman Christin Rockway trimmed over three seconds off her previous career-best, winning with a time of 4:08.50. Bailey Kovac took third in the Consolation Final with a mark of 4:11.84.
In the Championship Final of the 100 butterfly, senior Christine Jensen had a great swim, winning the silver medal with a time of 51.44. Jensen’s time is the fourth-fastest in school history and just 0.16 seconds off her career best mark.
Shelby Koontz moved up from the No. 8 seed in the A Final to finish fourth overall with a career-best time of 52.08.
After winning the gold medal in the 1-meter dive on Thursday night, Jessica Parratto added to her medal haul on Friday, winning the bronze in the 3-meter with a total of 358.25. The redshirt senior missed on one dive, but still had four dives score over 60 points, including two over 70.
Earlier, Taylor Carter scored points for the Hoosiers, placing 20th overall in prelims with a score of 283.00.
Indiana came out and broke the school record in the Championship Final of the 200 freestyle relay, as the team of Julia Wolf, Christine Jensen, Shelby Koontz and Laurel Eiber touched the wall with a NCAA A cut time of 1:28.48.
Freshman Morgan Scott continued to have a breakout meet in the Championship Final of the 200 freestyle, taking seventh overall with a time of 1:45.84. Her time was just 0.25 seconds off her career-best mark she set in the morning.
In the B Final, Maria Paula Heitmann got to the wall first, winning with a time of 1:45.97. IU also won the C Final, as Laurel Eiber won with a career-best time of 1:47.16. Cassy Jernberg was fifth in the C Final with a mark of 1:48.68.
In her second Championship Final of the night, freshman Morgan Scott took sixth in the 100 backstroke, touching the wall in a time of 52.33. In the C Final, Grace Haskett was fourth with a mark of 54.17.
The 2019 Big Ten Women’s Championships continue on Saturday with the last morning of prelims. The action gets underway at 11:00 a.m. ET with the prelims of the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, platform dive and 1,650 freestyle.
Courtesy: IU Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.