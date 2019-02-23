Hwy 54 in Daviess Co. shutdown for nearly 2 hours after crash Friday night

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - Around 7:30 Friday night, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and Daviess County Fire Department dispatched to a accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of Highway 54 and Kings Mill Drive with possible injuries.
The news release states that when authorities arrived on scene, one vehicle involved was overturned onto its passenger side and an occupant of the vehicle was “partially ejected” from the vehicle.
The passenger was removed and transported, along with the other two occupants, to Owensboro Hospital Regional Health.
The new release says that all occupants only had minor injuries which they were being treated for.
Authorities say the occupant of the other vehicle involved seemed okay and didn’t require medical treatment.
Highway 54 was shutdown for nearly two hours because of the collision, while crews worked to clear the roadway.
According to authorities, alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the collision but the collision is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.