Hundreds show up for Drag Queen Story Hour at North Park Library

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - In total, approximately 275 children and their guardians attended Drag Queen Story Hour in Evansville.
The library says over 150 children and their guardians were turned away due to capacity.
In anticipation of a large turnout, EVPL North Park had several activities, books, and crafts ready in the Children’s Tower for before and after the program and for those who were not able to attend the event.
Florintine Dawn, the Drag Queen performer, read The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, and Goodnight Moon. Children also danced to “The Hokey Pokey,” “Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes,” and “Freeze Dance.”
Officials say there are no additional Drag Queen Story Hour events planned at EVPL. However, EVPL will be assessing feedback to determine whether or not to have similar events in the future.
