Grant will help Tell City fund street project

TELL CITY, IN (WFIE) - Community leaders in Tell City announced that they have received a grant for over $750,000 from the Indiana Department of Transporation.
The city will use the money for the Washington Street Streetscape Project. It is aimed at transforming Washington Street into an inviting gateway to the downtown district. This will include street repairs, enhanced street lighting, and sidewalk repairs.
Mayor Jim Adams believes this will increase motor and pedestrian traffic from Washington Street onto Main Street and help downtown businesses.
Adams tells us construction on the Washington Street project will not begin until 2024.
