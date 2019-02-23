EPD arrested man on charges of False Informing

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - According to the press release, Michael Floyd said that he was walking in the area of the 4000 block of N. First Avenue when he was approached by two white males that held him at knife point and demanded money.
Police say they responded to the area of around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Floyd stated he withdrew $400 from the ATM at 5/3 Bank and had $415 taken from him.
Authorities say after a K9 attempted to track and after talking with Floyd, several inconsistencies developed in his story.
Once at the bank, where officers requested Floyd to allow access to his account to verify the withdrawal, he then said he lied about making the withdrawal, but continued to stick with his story of being a victim of robbery.
Officer Jolly arrested Floyd on charges of False Informing and on the way to jail, Floyd said that his electric was about to be shut off and that he made up the entire story.
The press release states that Floyd was in hopes of filing a police report and using the case number in an effort to keep his electric from being disconnected.
