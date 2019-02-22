USI Softball rolls past Ferris State, Ohio Dominican

Junior outfielder Allison Schubert (Nicholasville, Kentucky) was 4-of-6 at the plate with a double and three RBIs to lead the Eagles, offensively, while junior pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt (Louisville, Kentucky) went 4-of-7 with two runs scored and an RBI. Senior second baseman Claire Johnson (Pittsboro, Indiana) aided the Eagles’ efforts at the plate with a 5-of-8 effort that included three RBIs and three runs scored, while junior shortstop Taylor Ricketts (Georgetown, Kentucky) went 3-of-6 with a double and three RBIs.