Tri-State still at risk for severe storms/tornadoes Saturday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The models are still showing elevated risks for severe storms and tornadoes on Saturday, in addition to heavy rain and flooding. Storms will develop in the afternoon and push through between 3pm and 6pm. Damaging winds will be a concern, especially with the wet ground conditions. Trees will be more easily uprooted, and power outages may result. Sunday brings calm weather with highs in the 50s. Next week looks dry and quiet with highs in the 50s.