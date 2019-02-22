28th Athena Awards held Friday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Some top honors were handed out at the 2019 Athena Awards on Friday.
Susan Parsons is the representative of all of the finalists. Parsons is the CFO of Koch Enterprises.
Six women competed for the honors this year.
To celebrate their accomplishments, a luncheon was held at the Old National Events Plaza.
Southwest Indiana Chamber President Tara Barney says she’s impressed with the leadership right here in the Tri-State.
“A lot of how these women come forward in this process has to do with the folks that nominate them," explained Barney. “They tell some pretty extraordinary stories that we would never know. The process is pretty broad-based and it usually sorts out some pretty talented leaders in our community.”
This marks the 28th year for the Athena Awards here in Southwest Indiana.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.