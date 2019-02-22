State budget amendment that would build pedestrian bridge near Bosse shot down

Highway 41 and Washington Ave.
By Jill Lyman | February 21, 2019 at 7:41 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 7:41 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Indiana House has voted “no” to include money in the budget for a new pedestrian bridge in Evansville.

Rep. Ryan Hatfield made the motion to amend House Bill 1001 to say the State Highway Fund would use an appropriation of $1 million to construct a pedestrian bridge over U.S. Highway 41 in the city of Evansville at Washington Ave.

The amendment failed late Thursday afternoon.

In 2017, we reported there was a petition to get the bridge to make walking to school safer for students at Bosse.

We are working to find out what happens next.

