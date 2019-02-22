Second quarter struggle sinks Eagles

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball could not overcome a sluggish second quarter as No. 11/15 Lewis University handed the Screaming Eagles a 72-57 Great Lakes Valley Conference setback Thursday evening at the Physical Activities Center.
USI (17-8, 10-5 GLVC) jumped out to a 12-7 lead with three-and-a-half minutes to play in the opening period, but the Flyers responded with 10 straight points to take a 17-12 lead into the second quarter.
Lewis (23-2, 14-1 GLVC) outscored the Eagles 18-8 in the second quarter as USI was held to just 22.2 percent (4-18) from the field and 0-of-4 from three-point range. The Flyers, meanwhile, shot 53.3 percent (8-15) from the field and were 2-of-4 from downtown as they extended their advantage to 35-20 at the intermission.
The two teams played a fairly even third period, but USI found itself down by 21 early in the fourth quarter before making a late push. USI eventually cut the Flyers’ advantage to 13 late in the period, but that was as close as the Eagles would get as Lewis earned its 10th straight win.
Key stretch
With USI leading by five, Lewis outscored the Eagles 28-8 throughout the last 13 minutes of the second quarter. Lewis went 11-of-23 (.478) from the field and 4-of-9 (.444) from three-point range, while the Eagles were 4-of-21 (.191) from the field and 0-of-4 from behind the arc.
Key stats
Lewis out-rebounded the Eagles 49-38 for the game, including 29-19 in the first half. The Flyers held a 38-26 advantage in points in the paint and a 14-6 lead in points off turnovers.
Statistical leaders
Sophomore forward Imani Guy (Columbus, Indiana) was outstanding for the Eagles, finishing with 18 points, a career-high 14 rebounds and four blocks in the loss. Junior guard Ashley Johnson (Louisville, Kentucky) added 10 points after missing the previous game with an injury. Senior forward Jessica Kelliher had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Flyers after being held to six points in the first 20 minutes of the contest. Senior guard Gabby Green added 20 points.
Up next
USI hosts the University of Indianapolis Saturday at 1 p.m. for Senior Day and the final USI Women’s Basketball game at the PAC. The Greyhounds (9-16, 3-12 GLVC) suffered an 82-60 setback to Bellarmine University Thursday evening in Louisville, Kentucky.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.