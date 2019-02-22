Second quarter struggle sinks Eagles

Lewis (23-2, 14-1 GLVC) outscored the Eagles 18-8 in the second quarter as USI was held to just 22.2 percent (4-18) from the field and 0-of-4 from three-point range. The Flyers, meanwhile, shot 53.3 percent (8-15) from the field and were 2-of-4 from downtown as they extended their advantage to 35-20 at the intermission.