School hosts walk-a-thon to honor staff member

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Westside Catholic School spent their Friday honoring a late staff member.
The student council and some teachers organized a walk-a-thon. Friday’s event honors their custodian Ron Debes, who lost his battle with cancer in January.
Students did laps around the school, raising money for Debes’ family.
“Ron was someone always to greet you with a smile," Kelsey Meier, Westside Catholic School Principal, explained. "He’d pop in and ask if you needed help. He was eager to participate in the classrooms with the kids as well as doing his custodial duties and taking care of the school.”
Friday’s walk-a-thon raised almost $3,000 for Debes and organizers are hoping to make it an annual event.
