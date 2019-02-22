Priest abuse survivor shares personal story

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A man from New Harmony is breaking his silence on the state of sexual abuse by Catholic Priests.
He sat down exclusively with us to share his own story and his thoughts on how accused priests are being handled both locally and globally.
“But for what the Bishops did just to move these guys around, that’s criminal," says survivor Ken Meyer. "That’s protecting your job, protecting your business, and throwing these kids under the bus to achieve that goal. That’s wrong. That’s hard to forgive.”
Right now, 170 Bishops are gathered at the Vatican. The Pope is demanding Bishops act now in the wake of the church’s abuse crisis.
“I’ve lost a lot of faith in the Catholic Church’s ability to recover,” explained Meyer.
We first met Ken Meyer in January at the the SNAP protest outside the Evansville Catholic Diocese. What we did not know then was that Meyer is a survivor of priest abuse.
Meyer has his own experiences influencing his opinions on how accused priests are being handled. For decades, they fueled personal research.
Now in light of the crisis at the global and local level, he feels compelled to speak out and act. Meyer called a meeting with Bishop Siegel in September on the day before the Evansville Diocese announced accused priest Father Dave Fleck had been put on administrative leave.
Since then, the Diocese has said it will release the names of priests credibly accused of sexual abuse. On January 16, the Diocese said that release would occur within the next several weeks.
Here we are five weeks later. That list is still pending.
“As long as that list isn’t out, to name the bad guys helps eliminate, helps us differentiate between the good guys and the bad guys. And I feel sorry for the good guys who are kind of overshadowed by all this news and conversation,” says Meyer.
Evansville is one of five dioceses in Indiana. The other four have released their lists.
“It will be interesting to see what comes out of Rome. 4 days is not a long time to solve a crisis that’s been going on for a long, long time,” says Meyer.
“Until 2002, guys like me assumed we were the only people in the world that this had happened to,” says Meyer.
Meyer says he was sexually abused by a priest. It happened when he was a teenager at his parish in St. Louis.
Meyer lived with that secret for decades.
“Over the course of time then I began to do a little looking for I call him my guy, my abuser and one day in March of 2011 I put his name into Google,” says Meyer.
And there he was Father Francis Zimmerer. Meyer says Zimmerer was the first of five priests he knew and later learned were accused of sexual abuse.
Recently he learned the priest who married him and his wife is also accused. Another is Father Mark Kurzendoerfer, the priest at Holy Angels Church in New Harmony for nine years from 1986 to 1995.
Meyer and his family were active parishioners.
“There’s an accredibly accused pastor that the Bishop knew about who was put in our parish when my kids were young at that age, and I find that offensive,” says Meyer.
Meyer says he did not know about those allegations until they were made public in 2002.
“That afternoon a friend of ours I was sitting with my wife and another couple and the guy says with all this going on do you know anyone affected by it personally and I said yeah me,” says Meyer.
That was the first time Meyer told anyone. Meanwhile, he says, the church continued to cover these abuses up, for decades.
“Guys like me don’t want to hear an apology. I would rather that a Bishop comes out and says we knew this was going on. We knew this was better for our church, maybe for our jobs if we kept it quiet, and so we moved these guys around to unsuspecting parishes, just like Holy Angles was for us,” says Meyer.
