Name of man killed trying to move truck released

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man was killed Thursday evening while trying to move a truck.
Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say it happened shortly before 7 p,m. in the 600 block of Jobes Lane.
They say emergency crews found a man pinned under a Ford F-150 pick-up truck in the yard.
Deputies say the truck toppled the man as it slid down an embankment. The say it fell from a floor jack that he was using to help move the truck from the yard to the driveway.
The coroner says he’s 57-year-old David Lee Schroeder. An autopsy is set for Sunday.
