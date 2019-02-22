Morrissey scores twice in loss to Macon

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Shayne Morrissey scored five goals in five games coming into tonight’s meeting against the Mayhem in Macon and would provide his scoring prowess once again with both Thunderbolts goals. However, it would not be enough as the Evansville Thunderbolts would fall 6-2 to the Mayhem in the season’s final meeting with Macon.
Down 3-0, Morrissey’s first goal would come from a rebound on an initial shot by Nick D’Avolio, at the 7:17 mark. Now 4-1, Morrissey would find the back of the net once again, on a snipe of a wrist shot at the 12:52 mark. The goal, scored on the power play, was assisted by Frank Schumacher and Brandon Tucker. The Thunderbolts would see a strong special team’s game, as the power play scored once again, while the penalty kill went a perfect three-for-three, which coincides with the Thunderbolts improving in staying out of the box. There was a fight as well in the first period, as Nick Wright took on Macon’s Seth Ronsberg, with Wright getting the decision in the quick scrap at center ice late in the first period.
The Thunderbolts return home to take on the Quad City Storm tomorrow and Saturday night at the Ford Center. Both games start off at 7:15pm CT, and you can get your tickets online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, as well as in person at the Ford Center Box Office.
UPCOMING HOME EVENTS:
Friday, February 22 – FORTNITE Night
Saturday, February 23 – “Bobby” Night
Thursday, February 28 – Thirsty Thursday
Courtesy: Evansville Thunderbolts
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.