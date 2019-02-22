Morrissey scores twice in loss to Macon

Down 3-0, Morrissey’s first goal would come from a rebound on an initial shot by Nick D’Avolio, at the 7:17 mark. Now 4-1, Morrissey would find the back of the net once again, on a snipe of a wrist shot at the 12:52 mark. The goal, scored on the power play, was assisted by Frank Schumacher and Brandon Tucker. The Thunderbolts would see a strong special team’s game, as the power play scored once again, while the penalty kill went a perfect three-for-three, which coincides with the Thunderbolts improving in staying out of the box. There was a fight as well in the first period, as Nick Wright took on Macon’s Seth Ronsberg, with Wright getting the decision in the quick scrap at center ice late in the first period.