Man facing charges of driving under the influence after two separate crashes

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing charges in two separate crashes.
Police say they were called to the first crash around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of E. Morgan Ave.
They say the suspect took off before they arrived.
About five minutes later, officers were called to another crash at Morgan and Boeke.
Police say this time, the victim was seriously hurt.
They say the driver who caused the crash, 31-year-old Nicholas Murphy, refused to take a chemical test.
Officers believe he was also the driver in the first crash.
He’s now facing two separate OMVWI charges, as well as hit and run and driving without ever receiving a license.
