Local Catholic reacts to priest sexual misconduct list

“Just pedophile, you know abusing children," said Jim Goebel.
That was Jim’s first reaction when he heard about the 12 priests listed.
A strong reaction, but as the words settled Jim told us the impact went deeper. He said he has a personal connection to Father Joseph Clauss.
In the report, Clauss has 10 credible accusations against him and admitted to at least one. He was removed from public ministry in 1992 and died in 2003.
In his statement, Bishop Siegle said he hoped the release of this list would begin a process of healing. That is something Jim agrees with.
“Our bishop, though he inherited this mess, is doing some good stuff so...I’m happy to see that," said Jim. “It’s a big relief. I’m glad to see it. I think it’s high time, it’s been a while.”
Jim said that even through all the scandal he will still remain a catholic, not once wavering in his faith.
“Absolutely not. We, the world, the church, we’ve all had our issues throughout the years. This is one of them,” Jim said.
According to Jim, it’s important to speak about the abuse that takes place, so that change can happen.
