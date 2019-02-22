King, Hoosiers win pair of Big Ten titles

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WFIE) -The No. 17-ranked Indiana University women’s swimming and diving team won a pair of titles on a stellar night at the 2019 Big Ten Women’s Championships at the Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center on Thursday.
After two days of competition, the Hoosiers have taken the lead with a score of 497 points. Michigan sits in second with 436.5 points, while Ohio State is in third with a total of 434 points.
For the third-straight year, Indiana captured the conference crown in the 400 medley relay, winning with a Big Ten Meet record, CBAC pool record and NCAA A cut time of 3:26.30. The team of Morgan Scott, Lilly King, Christine Jensen and Shelby Koontz claimed the fastest time in the nation in the event and the second-best time in IU history.
Scott leadoff the relay with a career-best time in the 100 backstroke, posting a 52.21. She was followed by King, who after setting the 200 medley relay breaststroke record on Wednesday night, broke her own breaststroke record in the 400 medley relay, splitting an astounding 55.66. King’s split was nearly three seconds faster than any other breaststroke leg. Jensen and Koontz followed with solid legs of their own, giving the Hoosier the win.
Headlining the Hoosiers’ great night with the 400 medley relay was redshirt senior Jessica Parratto, who won the Big Ten title with a CBAC record and career-best score of 366.05. Parratto was stellar throughout her list, scoring over 60 points on five dives and a 58.65 on the sixth.
The Big Ten crown is the fourth in Parratto’s career, but the first in the 1-meter. The Dover, N.H. product won the conference title in the platform in 2015, 2017 and 2018.
In the B Final, Taylor Carter nearly eclipsed the career-best she set earlier in the day, placing sixth with a score of 283.45 to take 14th overall.
In the 200 IM Championship Final, senior Bailey Andison led a trio of Hoosier swimmers, placing third overall with a school record, NCAA A cut and career-best time of 1:53.27. Lilly King had the best time of her career in the event, placing fourth with a mark of 1:54.93. Freshman Mackenzie Looze placed seventh with a time of 1:57.04.
Senior Christine Jensen won the B Final of the 200 IM, posting a career-best time of 1:55.27. Bailey Kovac took seventh in the B Final, touching in 1:58.34.
In the C Final, Indiana maximized its points, finishing 1-2-3 with personal-best times. Senior Laura Morley won with a time of 1:57.44, while Shelby Koontz was second in 1:57.94. Abby Kirkpatrick took third with a mark of 1:58.34.
Cassy Jernberg led a six-swimmer Hoosier effort in the 500 freestyle, placing eighth in the Championship final with a time of 4:41.89.
Indiana posted a great result in the B Final of the 500 freestyle, finishing 1-2-3-5 with career-best times. Freshman Christin Rockway won the Consolation Final with a time of 4:41.82, while Maria Paula Heitmann was second in 4:42.45. Josie Grote touched third with a mark of 4:43.65, while Maggie Wallace was fifth in 4:44.59.
In the C Final, freshman Noelle Peplowski charged from sixth to finishing in a tie for first over the last 100 yards, touching with a time of 4:45.85.
In the B Final of the 50 freestyle, freshman Julia Wolf led three Hoosiers in the event, taking second with a career-best time of 22.53. Grace Haskett was right behind her in third, posting a time of 22.61. Laurel Eiber rounded out the IU effort, taking fifth in 22.78.
The 2019 Big Ten Women’s Championships continue on Friday with the second morning of prelims. The action gets underway at 11:00 a.m. ET with the prelims of the 100 butterfly, 400 IM, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke and 3-meter dive.
500 Freestyle
8. Cassy Jernberg – 4:41.89 (NCAA B Cut)
9. Christin Rockway – 4:41.82 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
10. Maria Paula Heitmann – 4:42.45 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
11. Josie Grote – 4:43.65 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
13. Maggie Wallace – 4:44.59 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
T-17. Noelle Peplowski – 4:45.85 (NCAA B Cut)
200 IM
3. Bailey Andison – 1:53.27 (NCAA A Cut, School Record, Personal Best)
4. Lilly King – 1:54.93 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
7. Mackenzie Looze – 1:57.04 (NCAA B Cut)
9. Christine Jensen – 1:55.27 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
15. Bailey Kovac – 1:58.34 (NCAA B Cut)
17. Laura Morley – 1:57.44 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
18. Shelby Koontz – 1:57.94 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
19. Abby Kirkpatrick – 1:58.34 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
50 Freestyle
10. Julia Wolf – 22.53 (NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
11. Grace Haskett – 22.61 (NCAA B Cut)
13. Laurel Eiber – 22.78
1-Meter Dive
1. Jessica Parratto – 366.05 (NCAA Zones Qualifying Score, Pool Record, Career Best)
14. Taylor Carter – 283.45 (NCAA Zones Qualifying Score)
400 Medley Relay
1. Morgan Scott, Lilly King, Christine Jensen, Shelby Koontz – 3:26.60 (NCAA A Cut, Big Ten Meet Record, Pool Record)
Courtesy: IU Athletics
