King, Hoosiers qualify for Finals at Big Ten Championships

The No. 17-ranked Indiana University women's swimming and diving team continued to perform well on Friday morning at the 2019 Big Ten Women's Championships at the Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center in Bloomington, Ind.
IU qualified for 21 swims and dives in Friday night’s finals, two more than the team recorded in the same session last season. Indiana will have 11 Championship Finalists, four B Finalists and six C Finalists.
Entering Friday night, the Hoosiers lead the team standings with a score of 497 points. Michigan sits in second with 436.5 points, while Ohio State is in third with a total of 434 points.
100 Butterfly
Both Hoosier swimmers from Friday’s prelims qualified for the evening Championship Final in the 100 butterfly. Christine Jensen will be the No. 2 seed after touching the wall with a time of 51.82, while Shelby Koontz will be the No. 8 seed after posting a mark of 52.69.
400 IM
Indiana will return all five of the team’s prelim swimmers for the finals of the 400 IM, including three in Championship Final. Senior Bailey Andison will be the No. 2 seed after touching the wall with a time of 4:07.90. Mackenzie Looze (4:09.11) and Josie Grote (4:11.47) also earned spots in the A Final.
Swimming in the B Final for the Hoosiers will be Christin Rockway (4:11.72) and Bailey Kovac (4:14.33).
200 Freestyle
Freshman Morgan Scott continued her fantastic meet, qualifying for the Championship Final of the 200 freestyle with a personal-best time of 1:45.59. Scott dropped over five seconds from her previous PR to earn the No. 6 seed.
Maria Paula Heitmann (1:47.07) will swim in the B Final for IU, while both Laurel Eiber (1:47.94) and Cassy Jernberg (1:48.31) will compete in the C Final.
100 Breaststroke
Indiana will return all six swimmers in the 100 breaststroke for evening finals, led by three-time defending champion Lilly King, who earned the top seed in the Championship Final with a time of 57.49. King will be joined in the A Final by both Noelle Peplowski (59.90) and Laura Morley (1:00.22).
Abby Kirkpatrick will swim in the B Final after posting a time of 1:00.72, while Mackenzie Atencio (1:01.35) and Hope Hayward earned spots in the C Final. Hayward won a swim-off for the final spot, recording a time of 1:00.97.
100 Backstroke
Minutes after qualifying for the Championship Final of the 200 freestyle, freshman Morgan Scott was back in the pool, posting a career-best time of 51.97 to qualify third overall for the Championship Final of the 100 backstroke.
Also for Indiana, Grace Haskett will swim in the C Final after touching the wall in a time of 53.88.
3-Meter Dive
After winning the 1-meter Big Ten title on Thursday night, Jessica Parratto earned the No. 2 seed for the 3-meter Championship Final on Friday. Parratto totaled a score of 378.85, just 4.10 points off her career-best.
Also scoring points for IU in the event was Taylor Carter, who placed 20th overall with a score of 283.00.
The 2019 Big Ten Women’s Championships continue on Friday with the third night of finals. The action gets underway at 6:30 p.m. ET with the finals of the 100 butterfly, 400 IM, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, 3-meter dive and 200 freestyle relay.
100 Butterfly
Christine Jensen – 51.82 (Championship Final – NCAA B Cut)
Shelby Koontz – 52.69 (Championship Final – NCAA B Cut)
400 IM
Bailey Andison – 4:07.90 (Championship Final – NCAA B Cut)
Mackenzie Looze – 4:09.11 (Championship Final – NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
Josie Grote – 4:11.47 (Championship Final – NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
Christin Rockway – 4:11.72 (B Final – NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
Bailey Kovac – 4:14.33 (B Final – NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
200 Freestyle
Morgan Scott – 1:45.59 (Championship Final – NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
Maria Paula Heitmann – 1:47.07 (B Final – NCAA B Cut)
Laurel Eiber – 1:47.94 (C Final – Personal Best)
Cassy Jernberg – 1:48.31 (C Final – Personal Best)
36. Maggie Wallace – 1:50.48
60. Ashleigh Lechner – 1:52.84 (Personal Best)
63. Anne Rouleau – 1:53.40
100 Breaststroke
Lilly King – 57. 49 (Championship Final – NCAA A Cut)
Noelle Peplowski – 59.90 (Championship Final – NCAA B Cut)
Laura Morley – 1:00.22 (Championship Final – NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
Abby Kirkpatrick – 1:00.72 (B Final – NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
Mackenzie Atencio – 1:01.35 (C Final – NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
Hope Hayward – 1:01.99 (C Final; Swim-off 1:00.97, Personal Best, NCAA B Cut)
100 Backstroke
Morgan Scott – 51.97 (Championship Final – NCAA B Cut, Personal Best)
Grace Haskett – 53.88 (C Final – NCAA B Cut)
51. Lauren Miller – 56.46
3-Meter Dive
Jessica Parratto – 378.85 (Championship Final – NCAA Zones Qualifying Score)
20. Taylor Carter – 283.00 (C Final – NCAA Zones Qualifying Score)
33. Alyssa Wang – 261.50
48. Kayla Luarde – 238.80 (Personal Best)
51. Kallie Higgins – 219.95
