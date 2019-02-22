Firefighters conference in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Don’t be concerned if you see a lot of fire trucks and fire personnel at the Owensboro Convention Center this weekend.
No worries, there is no fire at the Convention Center. But there is a firefighter’s convention, bringing in hundreds this weekend.
The Bryant Stiles Officer School is making it’s return this weekend, educating first responders on everything from mass shootings to PTSD to leadership.
“There’s a lot of topics that are key to how we survive and to motivate our people to stay involved," Pat Thompson the treasurer for the Green River Firefighter Association said.
Officials with the Green River Firefighter Association say there are over 800 registered firefighters coming from five states.
“The network is what it’s all about," Thompson said.
Officials share that this event can be helpful for any firefighter.
“The chance for your entry level firefighters to your seasoned veteran to be able to come in to acquire some leadership training from professional individuals in the service from all over the country," Thompson said.
The events continue all day Saturday and Sunday.
