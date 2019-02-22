Eagles stumble with slow second half

USI won the first meeting of the year with UIndy, 85-70, in Indianapolis and leads the all-time series with UIndy, 57-22 overall and 53-21 in the GLVC, since the start of the series in 1972-73. The Eagles, who lead the series at the PAC, 33-5, was led in the road win by junior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell (Bowling Green, Kentucky), who had 18 points, and Norman, who had 11 rebounds.