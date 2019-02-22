Eagles roll by the Panthers, 15-3

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The University of Southern Indiana baseball team rolled by Ohio Dominican University, 15-3, in the 2019 home opener Friday afternoon at the USI Baseball Field. The Screaming Eagles move their record to 3-1 to start the year, while Ohio Dominican falls to 2-1.
After spotting the Panthers a run in the second inning, the Eagles rallied in the bottom half of the inning with a trio of runs to take a 3-1 advantage. The rally was highlighted by a two-run single by sophomore centerfielder Bryce Krizan (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) to break the tie.
Ohio Dominican rebounded to tie the score, 3-3, with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth before USI exploded for six tallies in the bottom half to the inning to take a commanding 9-3 lead. Junior third baseman/shortstop Kobe Stephens (Dale, Indiana) capped off the six-run rally and his USI Baseball Field debut with a two-run single in the frame.
USI would go on to add three more in the fifth and sixth to seal the run-rule shortened 15-3 victory.
Stephens led the USI hitting attack with three hits, three runs scored, and a pair of RBIs, while freshman catcher Lucas McNew (Floyds Knobs, Indiana) had a team-best three RBIs. Bryce Krizan, senior designated hitter Jayden Beshers (Evansville, Indiana), and sophomore shortstop Ethan Hunter (Terre Haute, Indiana) joined McNew and Stephens with multiple RBIs in the victory.
On the mound, USI senior right-hander Austin Krizan (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) started slow but ended strong in getting his first win of the season. Austin Krizan allowed three runs on 10 hits and a walk, while striking out five batters.
Junior right-hander Jacob Bowles (Mt. Washington, Kentucky) finished the game for USI by pitching a perfect seventh inning.
The Eagles continue the Dunn Hospitality Classic Sunday at 5 p.m. when they take on Truman State University.
