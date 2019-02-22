Diocese of Evansville reviewing allegations of sexual abuse by late pastor

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Diocese of Evansville released on Friday, they’re conducting an internal review of late Father Raymond Kuper. This comes after a survivor brought to light allegations last week.
Kuper is one of many accused of sexual abuse in a report that came out on Friday.
Father Raymond Kuper died in 2012. Christopher Compton is accusing Kuper of this abuse. He came forward on Febuary 13th in front of the Indiana Senate Judiciary Committee. “People may ask a victim, why would you not say something sooner, well first the borderline, brain washing by Raymond Kuper, instilled fear in me that no child should ever feel,” said Christopher Compton.
When we reached out to the Diocese of Evansville after the testimony, spokesperson Tim Lilley told us he had no knowledge of any accusations.
The Diocese statement said they reported the allegations to civil authorities immediately after receiving them in August 2018.
Compton’s wife, Aimee Compton, told us the Diocese knew. “They did, and we actually saved all the communications between the victims assistance coordinator, so we have all of that,” said Compton.
According to Kupers Obituary, he served at multiple Catholic schools and churches in Evansville for more than 40 years.
Kuper was ordained in March of 1964 and he first began as a teacher at St. Ferdinand High School.
In 1968 he was named superintendent of Rex Mundi High School.
In the 70′s he was named superintendent of Evansville Area Schools But where Compton reported his abuse was when Father Kuper was a pastor at Christ the King Church from 1977 to 1987 Later in 1987.
He was appointed director of Catholic Education, responsible for all Catholic schools and education programs in the parishes of the diocese. He retired in 2006.
