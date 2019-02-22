Columbia Sportswear expanding in Henderson

“It is a point of pride in Henderson County that one of the nation’s most recognizable brands for outdoor gear in the world, Columbia Sportswear, has a distribution facility here,” Judge-Executive Schneider said. “Columbia has become a terrific corporate citizen in our community, and we appreciate that Henderson Countians play prominent roles in managing its local operations. This expansion indicates Columbia approves of the business climate in Henderson County and the job their Kentucky team is doing. We couldn’t be happier about that, and hopefully, this expansion will lead to even more investment by Columbia in Henderson County in the future. We look forward to doing anything we can to help Columbia continue to grow and prosper.”