On Alert For Saturday Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Cloudy skies today as high temperatures settle in the upper 40’s. There is scattered chances for rain…mainly during the afternoon.
We could receive another 1-3 inches of rain Friday night through Saturday night prompting additional flooding. Also, there will be a threat for severe thunderstorms from Saturday afternoon through the evening with all storm threats in play including tornadoes. According to the Storm Predication Center, there is a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms across the area. High temps will surge into the mid to upper 60’s on Saturday.
On Sunday, mostly sunny and breezy with high temps in the upper 40’s.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.