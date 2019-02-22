Aces set for non-conference weekend in Carbondale

Senior Emily Lockhart threw two of the best games of her college career, including a no-hitter. Lockhart had a strong effort in game two on Friday, throwing six innings. She struck out 10 batters and gave up just one run on three hits in a 5-4 Evansville win. That momentum carried over to Saturday as she recorded the first no-hitter of her career in an 8-0 UE win. Lockhart struck out seven batters in the win. She finished with an 0.82 ERA for the weekend and gave up just three hits while striking out 17 batters.