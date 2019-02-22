Aces back in Illinois on Saturday to face Bradley

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -A road trip through Illinois wraps up on Saturday when the University of Evansville men’s basketball team faces Bradley in a 1 p.m. game inside Carver Arena. ESPN3 and the Purple Aces Radio Network presented by Learfield will have live coverage.
Setting the Scene
- UE hopes to turn the tables on the Braves, who defeated the Aces by an 81-73 final at the Ford Center on January 30
- K.J. Riley and Evan Kuhlman led the team in scoring with 14 and 13 points, respectively
- Evansville held a 38-36 halftime lead, but the Braves shot 57.1% in the second half to pull away for the win
- Despite an all-time road mark of 5-20 against Bradley, Evansville has split its last four games in Peoria
- The Aces hope to put an end to a recent slide, falling in its last five games and nine out of ten overall
Last Time Out
- Loyola shot 69.6% in the first half and fended off several second-half challenges by the Aces to pick up a 70-58 win on Wednesday in Chicago
- The Ramblers were 7-of-9 from long range in the opening 20 minutes
- Marty Hill had a strong outing, knocking down 7 out of 10 shots and 4 of his 7 outside tries to total 18 points while John Hall scored 13
- UE played much better in the final 20 minutes, outscoring Loyola by a 29-27 tally
Takeaways from Loyola
- Evansville trailed Loyola by 14 points at the half; over the last five games, the Aces have averaged a 14.6-point deficit at the end of the first half
- Over the final 10 minutes of the first half, opponents have outscored UE by a 114-62 tally in the last five contests
- John Hall posted 13 points; it was his first double figure scoring game since January 26 at UNI
- Dainius Chatkevicius added another 7-point game; over the last five games, he has posted 9.6 points
- UE dropped to 0-6 this season when scoring 60 points or less
Looking to Rebound
- Entering the game at Loyola, John Hall averaged just 5.9 points in his previous seven contests
- He rebounded with a 13-point game against the Ramblers, marking his first 10-point game since Jan. 26 at UNI
- He continues to rank among the top rebounders in the MVC, sitting in fifth with 7.0 per game
- Outside shooting has been a strong point for Hall; over the last 11 games, he has connected on 20 out of 45 3-point tries
Scouting the Opponent
- Bradley had a 4-game win streak snapped on Tuesday at Drake, falling by a 77-68 final
- Overall, the Braves are 15-13 and stand at 7-8 in the MVC; after dropping their opening five league games, the Braves have gone 7-3 to move up in the standings
- Darrell Brown leads Bradley with 15 points per game; he is a 45.5% shooter from outside and has a team-best 86 assists
- Elijah Childs checks in with 12.2 PPG and leads the way with 7.9 rebounds per game
