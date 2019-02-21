Western KY non-profit takes home generous gift

By Matthew DeVault | February 20, 2019 at 11:08 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 11:08 PM

STURGIS, KY (WFIE) - A western Kentucky non-profit took home a generous gift Wednesday afternoon.

Tri-County Champs Special Olympics Kentucky stopped in Planters Bank of Sturgis for the check presentation.

They were given more than $7,500.

The money was raised through the bank’s Season of Giving campaign which runs October through December at all of their locations.

Each location chooses their own recipient.

This year, Sturgis sold bacon and jelly for $10 each.

The non-profit serves Union, Henderson and Webster Counties.

