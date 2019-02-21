Webster Co. declares State of Emergency

WEBSTER CO., KY (WFIE) - Judge-Executive Steve Henry has declared a state of emergency due to the flooding concerns brought on by heavy rains in the county.
Around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Webster County issued a news release announcing the state of emergency. In their release, they did state this will not place any restrictions on the public.
According to the release, this is to allow the county and residents the opportunity to receive state assistance if need be.
We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.
