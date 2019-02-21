Thunderbolts head to Macon before returning home to face Quad City

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -After earning three hard-fought points last weekend, the Thunderbolts head to Macon tomorrow for the last meeting of the season against the Mayhem, before returning home on Friday and Saturday to take on the Quad City Storm.
Weekend In Review:
The Thunderbolts fought to a 3-1 victory at home over the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday, with goals from Tyler Howe, Shayne Morrissey, and Scott Donahue, before heading to Knoxville on Saturday, earning a point in a 3-2 overtime loss, with two goals by Morrissey. The Bolts would run out of energy in Huntsville on Sunday, losing 6-1, with most goals coming in the third period.
The Week Ahead:
The Thunderbolts begin the weekend on the road, in Macon tomorrow night against the Mayhem. Puck drops at 6:30pm CT, and you can catch the action on SPHL Live, and listen in for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network, available through Mixlr, the Official Thunderbolts App, and at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com. It will be a quick turn-around, as the Thunderbolts head right back home to face the Quad City Storm on Friday and Saturday night at the Ford Center. Puck drop both nights will be at 7:15pm CT, and you can tickets online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com or in person at the Ford Center Box Office.
Scouting the Opponent:
- Macon Mayhem:
- Record: 21-14-5, 47 Points, 4th Place
- Thunderbolts 18-19 Record vs. MAC: 0-2-0
- Leading Goal Scorer: Jake Trask/Derek Sutliffe (16 Goals)
- Leading Point Scorer: John Siemer (36 Points)
- Primary Goaltender: Ian Sylves (8-7-2, .915 Save %)
The Mayhem had a tough road trip last weekend, falling 3-2 in overtime in Quad City on Friday, before losing 4-1 in Peoria on Saturday night. Sutliffe and Sean Reynolds scored for Macon on Friday, while Siemer had the lone goal on Saturday. Tanner Creel started in net on Friday, while Ian Sylves manned the net on Saturday.
- Quad City Storm:
- Record: 11-23-4, 26 Points, 9th Place
- Thunderbolts 18-19 Record vs. QCS: 2-4-0
- Leading Goal Scorer: Danny Cesarz (12 Goals)
- Leading Point Scorer: Danny Cesarz (38 Points)
- Primary Goaltender: Peter Di Salvo (9-14-1, .907 Save %)
Against Macon on Friday night, Shane Bennett and Al Graves would score in regulation, while Cody Walsh scored the overtime winning goal. Di Salvo made 24 saves on the night. Ryan Mulder took over in net on Saturday, however the Storm would fall in overtime to Birmingham, 5-4. Dean Yakura, Vincent Beaudry, John Scully, and Stephen Gaul scored goals for Quad City, and Mulder made 28 saves. Di Salvo started on Sunday but only lasted two periods, stopping 23 shots, before being replaced by Mulder, making 13 saves in the third period of a 6-3 loss to the Bulls, with two goals from Shane Bennett and another from Gaul. The Storm made a major move after the weekend, acquiring Danny Cesarz from Knoxville in exchange for Mitch Mueller. Quad City will play in Knoxville tomorrow, before meeting the Thunderbolts in Evansville on Friday and Saturday.
Transactions
- 2/19: C.J. Blaszka placed on 30 Day Injured Reserve
- 2/19: Chase Hatcher re-placed on 21 Day Injured Reserve
- 2/19: Ed Minney returned from call-up with Maine Mariners (ECHL)
