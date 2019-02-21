Thunderbolts head to Macon before returning home to face Quad City

Against Macon on Friday night, Shane Bennett and Al Graves would score in regulation, while Cody Walsh scored the overtime winning goal. Di Salvo made 24 saves on the night. Ryan Mulder took over in net on Saturday, however the Storm would fall in overtime to Birmingham, 5-4. Dean Yakura, Vincent Beaudry, John Scully, and Stephen Gaul scored goals for Quad City, and Mulder made 28 saves. Di Salvo started on Sunday but only lasted two periods, stopping 23 shots, before being replaced by Mulder, making 13 saves in the third period of a 6-3 loss to the Bulls, with two goals from Shane Bennett and another from Gaul. The Storm made a major move after the weekend, acquiring Danny Cesarz from Knoxville in exchange for Mitch Mueller. Quad City will play in Knoxville tomorrow, before meeting the Thunderbolts in Evansville on Friday and Saturday.