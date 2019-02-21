‘State of Real Estate’ event showing 25 years of growth in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We are getting a better look at future development in Evansville and just how far the city has come in 25 years.
The State of Real Estate is happening Thursday at the Old National Event Plaza. This is F.C. Tucker’s 25th year for the event.
To mark the occasion, they are celebrating the growth of our community.
Its been a look back on what made the Tri-State boom like it has over the last two decades. F.C. Tucker says the revitalization of Downtown Evansville is something they are most proud of.
By doing this, more businesses want to move to the downtown locations and in return more people want to move here. In 2018, plans were announced for lots of big box stores and businesses like home goods and Costco.
Not to mention a new Panera, Chick Fil-a and BJ’s Brewhouse are all in the works.
F.C. Tucker says they can’t pinpoint just one accomplishment but there are certainly a few that stand out.
“We were responsible for acquisition and acquiring the rights for the Toyota plant," explained Ken Newcomb, President of F.C. Tucker Commercial. "We were instrumental in the medical center and we’ve done a lot of other projects such as the center at Burkhardt and the Lloyd among others in Evansville.”
F.C. Tucker gives a lot of credit to the community for this growth and development especially the Southwest Indiana economic development coalition.
