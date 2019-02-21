Resurrection School teacher honored with Teacher of the Year award

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Special recognition for a Resurrection School teacher on Thursday.
Jennifer Baehl was selected as the Teacher of the Year by the local Air Force Association Chapter. The recognition also comes with a monetary gift as well.
Students and staff gathered at the surprise announcement Thursday.
Baehl puts in a lot of hard work every day and says the students are the driving force behind it.
“I think they feel pretty excited most of the time," Baehl explained. "They come in wondering what we are going to do every day or what’s the project we’re gonna work on now or when’s our next project. I feel it’s pretty positive relationship we have.”
Outside of teaching, Baehl coordinates the school’s underwater-robotics program, the Academic Bowl science team and also the You Be the Chemist Challenge.
