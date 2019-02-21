Recount bills filed in House

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - Three bills have been filed this week to clear any confusion about recounts in Kentucky, especially within the general assembly.
The three house bills: 433, 495 and 522 overlap, but share some of the main ideas. A recount would need to be filed within 10 days of the election and there would be an automatic recount if the margin was less than .5 percent.
“This time it drug out three months," Jim Glenn the house representative for the 13th district said. "Ten days is more reasonable. It’s so that you can move on and the person that won can go to the house floor and take care of the business of the state of Kentucky.”
“The mandatory recount is definitely going to be something that’s going to be worth while for the future," DJ Johnson said. Johnson withdrew from the 13 district race after the recount came to a tie.
Something not brought up in the bills yet is how a tie would be handled.
“I don’t like flipping coins or pulling straws or rolling marbles, that kind of stuff," Glenn said. "I’d rather have some kind of process laid out to determine who won.”
Both Glenn and Johnson hope for a better solution for a tie.
“I’m just pleased that we are looking at it," Johnson said. "I’m pleased that we’re going to make changes that are going to benefit not only the candidates but the people, the voters themselves.”
Wednesday was the last day to file new house bills. The house is in session until the end of March.
