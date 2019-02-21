Rain Break; On Alert For Saturday Storms

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Temps dropping into the lower 30’s early this morning. A rare dry day along with some sunshine as high temps settle in the mid to upper 40’s.
We could receive another 1-3 inches of rain Friday night through Saturday night prompting additional flooding. High temps will surge into the upper 60’s on Saturday.
Also, there will be a threat for severe thunderstorms from Saturday afternoon through the evening with all storm threats in play including tornadoes. According to the Storm Predication Center, most of southwest Indiana is under a Slight Risk for severe weather on Saturday…and a greater Enhanced Risk for western Kentucky. This is an opening severe weather line and I fully expect most of the area to be upgraded to a Moderate Risk by Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.