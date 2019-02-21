Quite the quest: Valentine’s Day balloons land nearly 1,000 miles away

GREENVILLE, KY (WFIE) - She may not have been the intended receiver, but a New York woman says she’s feeling the love all the way from Kentucky.
A Valentine’s Day gift mistakenly made its way nearly a thousand miles to her home.
February 14, on quite possibly their busiest day of the year, there’s no room for delays. But that’s what happened during a bright and breezy shift for the workers at Sunshine Garden, Gift and Floral in Greenville.
“I would estimate 250-300 orders we sent out on Valentine’s Day,” store owner Misty Vincent said.
One of those orders was a bouquet of balloons from a grandmother to her young grandson.
“It was very windy, if you remember, on Valentine’s day; they opened the door, they blew out,” Vincent recalled.
The balloons accidentally slipped out around 1:30 in the afternoon Thursday.
In less than 24 hours later, they made their way to a home 90 miles north of New York City. Those balloons traveled more than 900 miles and if someone were to get in their car right now and drive from Greenville to where they landed, it would take more than 13 hours.
Karen, who lives in New York, says her husband saw them around 6:30 a.m. Friday as he left for work. She later decided to call the number on the card.
“I said to her, you’re not going to believe this, don’t think I’m crazy, but I’m calling you from New York,” Karen told 14 News by phone.
“We just could not believe what happened, that they had traveled that far that fast,” Vincent added.
Not knowing where she was calling, Karen says she had a feeling the balloons came from somewhere close to the south.
“It said love, I’m probably not say this correctly, said Mammaw and Pappaw, I said: has to be from Kentucky!”
Turns out, Karen was right! The balloons come to her from the Commonwealth.
As for the boy, the floral shop workers delivered new balloons and sweetened the deal with extra chocolates to make up for the delay.
