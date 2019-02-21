Police investigating after shots fired at Madisonville home

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - A shots-fired incident is under investigation in Madisonville.
Police say several people in the area of S. Harrig St. and E. Center St. reported hearing gunshots around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
When officers went to check it out, we’re told they found that a home on S. Harrig had been hit by several bullets.
No one in the home was hurt.
Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to call them at 270-821-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 270-825-1111.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.