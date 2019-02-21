Otters seek host families for 25th anniversary season

When players decide to continue their baseball career in independent baseball, many travel from across the country to play in the Frontier League. This means that they are hours away from friends and family members. For this reason, when they arrive in Evansville, they look for a touch of home to make them feel welcome. One way the community “adopts” the players is by serving as host families during the season. Families provide housing, as well as a support system, for the player(s) they host.