Nolan Named GLVC Scholar Athlete for a second time

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana junior Austin Nolan (Evansville, Indiana) has been named a back-to-back GLVC Scholar Athlete of the Year by the conference on Thursday.
Nolan is the fifth USI runner in the past five seasons to be named GLVC Scholar Athlete of the Year. Nolan won in 2017 with former Eagles Chase Broughton winning in 2016 and Johnnie Guy winning in both 2014 and 2015. Nolan received this honor with an overall GPA of 3.944 after a 3.718 fall semester.
The GLVC Runner of the Year won the conference meet in Louisville in 24:06.30 before being named All-Region with a 10th-place finish and a time of 32:02.60 at the NCAA II Midwest Region meet in Hillsdale, Michigan. In the national championship, Nolan finished 75th in a high caliber field.
Nolan is an accounting major at USI with a minor in management.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.