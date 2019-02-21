New developments in plans for new Daviess Co. middle school

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - New developments in plans for a new middle school in Daviess County.
On Thursday, the school board announced where it’s gong to be built. The school board announced the school will be built on about 43 acres behind Gateway Commons off of Fairview Drive.
Before the board voted, superintendent Matt Robbins talked about the multi-year process to come to this point. He described the process as long but as an investment in the students future.
The new school will hold 900 students. The land will also house the future highland Elementary school down the line.
The school corporation bought the land for $7.85 million
Just about a year ago, the middle school was bought by Owensboro grain for about $1.5 million. Officials with the school district have been looking for a new property for the brand new middle school.
There’s no timeline yet, but the site is shovel ready according to the school district.
