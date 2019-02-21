New bill comes after the tight race for Daviess Co. House seat

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - There’s a new bill to make sure the fiasco in the race for a Daviess County House seat doesn’t happen again.
The bill creates a recount process for legislative races.
It comes after Jim Glenn won his house seat by just one vote.
His opponent DJ Johnson asked for a recount, which ended in a tie, leading to Johnson conceding the race.
This new bill would have candidates petition for a recount with the circuit court of their county.
Right now, they have to petition to the General Assembly.
It puts legislative races in line with recount procedures for nearly all other types of races.
