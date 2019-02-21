Neighborhood Watch: Police investigating shots fired; Vectren replacing Lloyd lights

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Several people in the area of South Harrig Street and East Center Street in Hopkins County say they heard gunshots late Thursday.
When police got there they found multiple shell casings on the street and several bullet holes in a home. Thankfully, no one in the home was hurt.
Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to call them at 270-821-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 270-825-1111.
A heads up for drivers in Evansville.
Vectren is replacing some street lights along the Lloyd Expressway. They have a lane restriction that runs eastbound from Main to Green River Road.
Once those are done, they'll be heading westbound and working on those from the Weinbach overpass to Barker Avenue.
Drivers should slow down when approaching those areas.
Vectren expects the work to be completed by Monday.
Evansville Police want your help identifying a suspect in an auto theft.
It happened at the Circle K gas station on East Riverside Drive on February 16. EPD says the owner left the keys in the Gold 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee while they were in the store.
Police are still looking for the Cherokee. If you know anything about this, call EPD.
