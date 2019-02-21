Mother Nature forces weekend changes for USI Baseball

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Mother Nature has forced changes to the University of Southern Indiana Baseball’s Dunn Hospitality Classic scheduled for this weekend. The classic schedule has been changed to Friday, Sunday, and Monday due to the forecast of heavy rains on Saturday.
The new Dunn Hospitality Classic schedule is:
Friday, February 22: USI vs. Ohio Dominican, Noon
Truman State vs. Ohio Dominican, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, February 24: Grand Valley State vs. Ohio Dominican, 11 a.m.
Truman State vs. Grand Valley State, 2:30 p.m.
USI vs. Truman State, 5 p.m.
Monday, February 25: USI vs. Grand Valley State, 11 a.m.
USI vs. Grand Valley State, 2:30 p.m.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
