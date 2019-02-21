Little boy uses Ring camera to contact dad for help with the TV

HASLETT, Mich (WTHR) — A little boy in Michigan used his at-home security system to contact his dad when he needed help with TV.
A video of the Ring app footage shows the boy climbing up to the camera and yelling: "Dad? Dad!"
Once his dad responds, he sweetly tells him he loves him and then gets to the point.
"How do you turn on the kids channel?" the little boy asked. "I'm over here by myself because mom let me."
He goes on to explain his mom is actually across the street, which is why he needed his dad’s assistance.
Hid dad eventually explains how to get to the channel he needs and the little boy "signs off" with a kiss.
The video has been viewed more than 4.5 million times.