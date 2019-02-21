Liberty Mine in Boonville closing, 82 jobs lost

February 21, 2019 at 9:35 AM CST - Updated February 21 at 9:35 AM

BOONVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A notice to the state from White Stallion Energy says Liberty Mine in Boonville is closing around April 5.

The notice say employees will be offered an opportunity to transfer to the company’s other mine sites.

A total of 82 jobs are lost.

The mine is operated for Alcoa by White Stallion Energy of Evansville

Earlier this month we reported on Alcoa’s decision not to expand the mine and to halt operations. At that time, company officials did not have a close date or number of jobs lost.

