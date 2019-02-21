KSP raffling off rare bow honoring fallen troopers to raise money for children’s camp

KENTUCKY, IN (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are hoping you can help them send children in need to camp at Trooper Island this year.
They’ve introduced a new fundraiser.
The agency is raffling off an Obsession bow.
It’s black with a KSP wrist wrap and a touch of KSP blue, but it’s not just a regular hunting bow, it was designed to honor fallen troopers.
“Probably the most humbling feature of this, is that they put the fallen troopers in the handle of this bow, so every time you touch this bow, you are touching the troopers who gave their lives for all here in the commonwealth of Kentucky." Trooper Corey King said. "I think that is a touching tribute. it makes this bow the most special.”
The raffle goes through September 18th, but there are only 2,000 tickets available.
Tickets are $5 each.
To claim one of the 2,000 raffle tickets, send cash, money order or check (made payable to Trooper Island):
- KSP POST 16
- “Fallen Heroes Bow”
- 8298 Keach Drive
- Henderson, KY 42420
The drawing will be held later this year at the trooper memorial in Frankfort.
All the money raised will help send children to camp at KSP’s Trooper Island.
