Kentucky Wesleyan College students offer free tax help

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - You can get free tax help in Owensboro and you’ll be helping local college students too.
Students at Kentucky Wesleyan College are volunteering to offer free tax filing through VITA or Volunteer Income Tax Assistance.
It’s the second year of the program.
It serves those who make less that $60,000 per household.
Student volunteers giver several hours of their time just to train, but tell us they are happy to help the community.
“I come from a similar situation. My family made between 30-40,000, that’s our household income. And I just felt like it was my duty to serve and help those when I’m in a position to do so," said Vincent Whatley, Freshman volunteer.
The free tax preparation is offered every Wednesday evening and Saturday afternoon at the Winchester center. Make sure to bring your ID and social security cards for all dependents as well as W-2 forms.
