Hoosiers win 200 Medley Relay on first night of Big Ten Championships

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WFIE) -The No. 17-ranked Indiana University women’s swimming and diving team got the 2019 Big Ten Women’s Championships off to a fast start on Wednesday night at the Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center in Bloomington, Ind.
After the first two events, the Hoosiers sit in second place overall with a total of 114 points. Michigan leads the way with 120, while Wisconsin, Minnesota and Ohio State are tied for third with 106 points.
The Hoosiers started the week off with a title, as the team of Morgan Scott, Lilly King, Christine Jensen and Shelby Koontz won the 200 medley relay with a NCAA A cut and CBAC pool record time of 1:34.71. IU has won the last two 200 medley relay championships and three of the last four. The time is also the second-fastest in Indiana history.
Scott got the Hoosiers off to the lead with a 35.66 backstroke leg and was followed by a blistering 50 breaststroke split from King, who touched the wall in a remarkable time of 25.36. King’s time is the fastest 200 medley relay breaststroke split in history. Jensen and Koontz swam well to hold off second-place Michigan in the final two legs to secure the crown for Indiana.
In the 800 freestyle relay, the IU team of Maria Paula Heitmann, Noelle Peplowski, Bailey Andison and Morgan Scott took fifth overall with a time of 7:07.41.
The 2019 Big Ten Women’s Championships continue on Thursday with the first full day of competition. The action gets underway at 11:00 a.m. ET with the prelims of the 500 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle and 1-meter dive.
200 Medley Relay
1. Morgan Scott, Lilly King, Christine Jensen, Shelby Koontz – 1:34.71 (NCAA A Cut, CBAC Pool Record)
800 Freestyle Relay
5. Maria Paula Heitmann, Noelle Peplowski, Bailey Andison, Morgan Scott – 7:07.41
