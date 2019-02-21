Hoosiers win 200 Medley Relay on first night of Big Ten Championships

Scott got the Hoosiers off to the lead with a 35.66 backstroke leg and was followed by a blistering 50 breaststroke split from King, who touched the wall in a remarkable time of 25.36. King’s time is the fastest 200 medley relay breaststroke split in history. Jensen and Koontz swam well to hold off second-place Michigan in the final two legs to secure the crown for Indiana.