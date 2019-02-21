Hill and Hall excel in road game at Loyola

Loyola scorched the nets in the first half, shooting 69.6% overall while going 7-for-9 from outside to take 43-29 lead at halftime. Evansville had a pair of early leads, but with the Aces up 4-3, Loyola took control, going up 8-4. UE got back within a pair, but the Ramblers added seven in a row to go up 15-8 at the 12:26 mark.