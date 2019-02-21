Community helps dozens of kids get their own beds

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - Dozens of children will soon be getting their own beds to sleep in thanks to community donations and volunteers ready to get work this weekend.
This program is in its fourth year and they say the need is great. Organizers tell us they received more applications this year than ever before.
Volunteers spent Thursday getting their materials all set. On Saturday, more than 100 of them will pack into the housing authority gymnasium to start their work.
The goal of the build a bed project is to build 50 beds for children who need them. They look for Kentucky children who are living in homes with not enough beds or no beds at all.
The program is designed to encourage healthy bedtime habits, and improve quality of sleep.
“They’re excited. it’s something that their very own,” explained Susan Sauls, Director, Volunteer and Information Center. “Lots of smiles. lots of tears on mom, dad, and grandmas faces, but they’re happy tears and they’re happy smiles from the kids because they know on Saturday night, they’ll have a place of their very own.”
After Saturday, 160 beds will have been built since the program started.
