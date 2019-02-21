18 Cards fall 69-49 at Syracuse

(WAVE) - #18 UofL (18-9, 9-5 ACC) struggled to score against the long Syracuse (18-8, 9-4) zone and shot just 21% from three-point land (6-28) and 26% overall in a 69-49 loss on Wednesday night in the Carrier Dome.
The Cards lead 8-5 after a Steven Enoch free throw with 13:40 left in the first half, but would not lead again.
The Orange outscored the Cards 24-13 in the last 11 minutes of the first half to claim a 35-23 halftime cushion and take control of the game.
UofL closed to within eight at 35-27 on a Khwan Fore dunk with 18:40 left, but could not seize the momentum for any extended period of time.
Syracuse answered with a 9-0 run.
The Orange were lead by Elijah Hughes with 18 points. Oshae Brissett added 16.
Jordan Nwora lead the Cards with 11 points, but hit just 3-13 from the field, including 1-5 from three.
UofL hosts #3 Virginia (23-2, 11-2) on Saturday at 12 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.
