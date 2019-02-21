On alert for severe storms, tornadoes Saturday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -We continue to focus on the threat for significant severe weather and tornadoes on Saturday afternoon and evening. All the ingredients are forecast to fall into place between 3 and 6pm on Saturday. Western Kentucky appears to be the most likely spot for storms to develop and then move northward. Temps will surge to near 70 with strong winds on Saturday. Heavy rainfall will prolong flooding across the Tri-State. Scattered rain showers and temps near 50 for Friday.